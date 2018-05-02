What’s in a Name? How to Come Up With Character Names

Names — character names or the names of people in real life — are a big deal. Parents-to-be pore over baby name books for months looking for that “perfect” name. Even naming a pet can take time. You want the name to be perfect, to mean something, to be unique but not too “weird.”

Naming a character, especially in a longer piece of writing, can be just as agonizing and is definitely just as important.

5 Tips for How to Come Up With Character Names

Struggling to find the perfect name for your new character? Try out these tips:

1. Character names should offer insight into personalities and characteristics.

A dainty ballerina named Beulah probably wouldn’t go over too well with your readers, unless you’re trying to be ironic. But a ballerina named Margarite? That makes sense.

Names hint at character class, region, and dialect. You would probably be hard-pressed to find a Billy Bob living in a highrise overlooking Central Park or a Frasier picking up hay bales on a farm.

I point this out not to encourage you to be stereotypical or cliché, but to highlight how names come with associations. You’ll be fighting against your reader’s inborn assumptions throughout your story if you choose the wrong name.

You can use certain names to purposely invoke an association. For instance, Igor might make readers recall Frankenstein or Hester might be associated with The Scarlet Letter. Names like these might be used to pay homage to the classics or to put certain characteristics in a reader’s mind without having to spell them out.

2. Choose a name and stick to it.

Nicknames are fine, as is addressing a character by a last name, especially in the crime genre, but don’t overdo the switching back and forth. Your readers will lose track of who you’re talking about.

You need to have a good reason for another character to use a nickname (i.e. their mother) or use their last name (i.e. boss).

3. Say the name out loud.

Does it roll off your tongue? Does the last name mesh with the first name?

If it’s not easy for you to say, it won’t be easy for your readers to read.

4. Avoid starting with the same letter.

Marge, Maggie, and Melinda are fine names for triplets, but are your readers going to be able to tell them apart? Avoid character names that sound similar as well, as your readers are less likely to be able to differentiate.

5. Avoid overused and/or boring names.

I think we have all seen enough Bob Smiths in our lives and our reading. You can go with good ‘ole Bob if you’re going for a nondescript character but try to dig deeper than that if not.

Where to Find Character Names

If you’re anything like me, the names that pop into your head are often the same or similar to the ones you used in a story last week. The names that first pop into your head are probably those of family members, friends, or characters from books you’ve recently read.

(Pro tip: Don’t use a family member’s name for a villain. Trust me. It DOES NOT go over well.)

So where can you find unique character names?

The first tool in your naming arsenal should be baby name books and/or websites. Then there are the five bazillion name generators online. Those are fine places to pick up some unique names, but I prefer to let real life be my inspiration.

You’ll often need first and last names for longer works, so be on the lookout. Look at movie credits, social media, and road signs. Keep phone books. (Those are those yellow things that magically show up on your porch once a year.) Take note of any interesting names for later use.

“ The perfect name for your new character might be scrolling through the credits of your favorite movie.

Tweet this Tweet

Don’t Let Choosing a Name Stagnate You

No, you do not get to use not having a character name as a reason not to write.

If you can’t think of the perfect name upfront, don’t worry about it! Put a placeholder in there. I tend to use X or ??? because I’m super creative like that. Anything that sticks out and is easy to search and replace will do.

“ Don’t let the lack of the perfect name stop you from writing. Put in a placeholder, and keep going!

Tweet this Tweet

Don’t let naming trip you up! The perfect name will come eventually.

How do you name your characters? Let me know in the comments!

PRACTICE Today I want you to choose a name from this list: Reginald Olga Gavin Seraphina Nestor Ann Marie Clive Willow Spike Cherry Give them a last name if you like. (Remember to avoid over-used last names like Smith.) Now take fifteen minutes to write from this person’s point of view. Consider starting with: From the time I was a child, I knew I would become… or My family was… or The view from my backdoor on a spring morning… It needn’t be long. If you have time, try out another name. When you’re done, share your writing in the comments. Don’t forget to comment on your fellow writers’ work!