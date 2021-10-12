In Medias Res: Definition and Examples That Start a Story in the Middle

Have you ever tried to write a scene that starts in medias res? Do you know what in medias res is—or want to learn more about it?

One way to tell a story is to introduce the reader to the environment of the story. Descriptions of the setting can be a way to introduce the protagonist as a product of their surroundings. This is done with the first of six story points in a scene: exposition.

But sometimes you just don’t have the patience for that.

You want to start a scene in the middle of things. You want to hit the ground running with an opening line that puts your main character right into action.

Welcome to the world of in medias res.

In this article, you can learn all about what this narrative technique is and how to use it in your story.

Definition of In Medias Res

In medias res is a Latin phrase meaning “in the midst of things.” It’s used as a literary term to explain when a story or scene starts with a character in the middle of the action.

This is more than skipping unnecessary backstory. It is starting somewhere other than the natural starting point in the story.

This could be in the first chapter, we see the characters running from a dragon, or sitting in the principal’s office after a prank gone awry. They could be bailing water out of a flooding dinghy, or wheeling a sick patient into an operating room.

If you’re beginning your story in medias res, the action on the first few pages can come from anywhere along the storyline.

In other words, the first scene could be a slightly later beginning, the climax in the middle of the narrative, or it might pull from the resolution, after all the action has happened, and all the characters are sorting through the events.

Where Did In Medias Res Come From?

Stories that start in medias res dive into a crucial part of the action that is part of an important chain of events. The events that came before the starting action may be something that the reader learns later in the story, often through flashbacks.

The literary technique in medias res was based on how the story started in two epic poems by the Greek poet Homer: the Iliad and the Odyssey. These poems are some of the foundational work of Greek literature—and prime examples of how to use in medias res in your story.

Here’s how they work:

Iliad

Achilles and Agamemnon fight during Trojan War. With no exposition, the first line immediately engages the reader with action. The Roman poet Horace first made this observation in his work, Ars poetica.

Sing, Goddess, Achilles’ rage,

Black and murderous, that cost the Greeks

Incalculable pain, pitched countless souls

Of heroes into Hades’ dark,

And left their bodies to rot as feasts

For dogs and birds, as Zeus’ will was done.

Begin with the clash between Agamemnon–

The Greek warlord–and godlike Achilles.

By starting with action, the reader is pulled into the quarrel and war. It also hooks the reader by making them wonder who these characters are and why they are fighting.

Which of the immortals set these two

At each other’s throats?

The Odyssey

This poem begins ten years after the Trojan War. The goddess Calypso holds the protagonist, Odysseus, captive. Meanwhile, back in Odysseus’ homeland, a group of suitors preys on Odysseus’ wife, Penelope.

Following this setup, there’s a preview of what will unfold in the rest of the story. This shows us the events that brought the characters to where they are now, which are shared in flashbacks that show us the important details and backstory we need to know.

Today, in medias res can be found in various types of stories, from epic poems to fiction and nonfiction, and even epic films that start the story in the middle of a series. Like, Star Wars.

How to Use In Medias Res in Your Story

What happens after the opening in medias res is up to the writer.

“ In medias res is when the story starts in the middle of crucial action. What happens after in medias res is up to the writer.

Tweet this Tweet

If the opening comes from early enough in the narrative, it’s possible that the writer may continue with the story without bothering to explain why the characters were running from that dragon. It’s also possible that the writer may explain a bit of backstory through the character dialogue after the opening scene.

After the characters escape the dragon, maybe the protagonist pulls a diamond out of their satchel, and the accompanying character makes a comment that they need to find one more diamond before they can assemble the magical staff. This is a quick way to get the reader up to speed, if necessary.

If the in medias res opening takes place closer to the middle or end of the story, it’s also very common for the following scene to take the reader way back to the start of the story. Here the author can explain how the characters ended up in the principal’s office or in the hospital.

The opening scene gives the reader a sense of what’s coming, and then pulls the camera back to show the circumstances that got the characters there.

Momento and In Medias Res

The use of in medias res as a plot structure goes back to the epics of ancient Greece, in the Iliad and the Odyssey—both covered earlier in this article.

If the writer is feeling really ambitious, the opening in medias res takes place in the middle or end of the story, but then the rest of the story is told in a nonlinear fashion.

For example, the film Memento opens towards the end of the story, but from there it alternates scenes moving chronologically from the start of the story, and scenes taking place right before the last one, until it hits the middle of the story, which actually is the end of the film.

One word of caution: in medias res can be fun, but if you’re introducing too many characters in that opening scene, they can get lost in the action. Make sure to keep a close eye on the key characters introduced in medias res, and make sure the reader is able to keep that close eye as well.

Starting Your Story In Medias Res

There are various ways to use in medias res in your story.

As discussed in Homer’s epic poems, both open in medias res and don’t really go into backstory until further on in the narrative.

Just as Homer did (or Lucas, for that matter), you can skip right to the meat of the story and test out the classic storytelling method.

Who knows, maybe this will be your new favorite literary technique!

Need more plot help? After you work on practicing this structure in the exercise section below, check out my new book The Write Structure which helps writers make their plot better and write books readers love. Low price for a limited time! Get The Write Structure—$9.99 $2.99 »

PRACTICE Let’s practice in medias res! Today, spend fifteen minutes writing an opening that starts in medias res. Use one of these prompts for inspiration: A house is on fire.

An older man is proposing to his date.

A jokey locks his eyes on the finish line of an important horse race. When you’re done, post your practice in the comments and check out the work others share, too. If you have some time, give some feedback on a story opening that you like!