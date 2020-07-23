Foreshadowing: Definition and Examples of the Literary Term

How do you feel when you read a story where things work out just a little too conveniently? Manipulated and insulted, right? As readers, we willingly go into a story with a suspension of disbelief, but we can only stretch that so far.

As writers, we need to respect the allowances granted by the reader and not push them beyond the limit.

Coincidence is rampant in real life, but readers hate it. In fiction, coincidence feels contrived and reveals the writer’s hand pulling the strings. When you need to introduce something into your story that feels dangerously close to coincidence, the way to do it is with foreshadowing.

Definition of Foreshadowing

Foreshadowing is the weaving of hints into a work of fiction for the purpose of making future story events feel natural and consistent. It’s the antidote to coincidence and, skillfully done, prepares the reader for an upcoming plot twist without giving it away.

Readers are savvy people. They understand that everything in a story is there on a need-to-know basis and will thus figure in at some point. Every significant object, person, or fact needs to be planted in the story before it can be credibly used, and everything that’s planted must come into play or it buzzes at the corner of a reader’s subconscious like an annoying housefly.

Remember Chekhov’s sage counsel:

“ “If a gun is hanging on the wall in the first act, it must fire in the last.” —Anton Chekhov

9 Foreshadowing Techniques and Examples

For best effect, foreshadowing should be subtle. It’s a skill well worth learning and will lend legitimacy to your plot twists and suspense to your stories. Here are nine ways you can do it.

1. Let the narrator reveal it

This is when the viewpoint character flat-out tells the reader that something momentous is going to happen. We know what, but we keep reading to find out how.

Here’s an example from my short story “A Touch of Native Color.”

When the breeze whistles through green leaves at a certain pitch or the crumbling smell of damp earth permeates the air, I remember the day I helped murder an innocent girl.

Or, to quote from a more famous source, Shakespeare’s Macbeth:

By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.

2. Hold up a mirror

You often see this when a story begins and concludes with “bookends,” but it can be used on a smaller scale, as well.

One example that comes to mind is the Alfred Hitchcock movie Vertigo. In the opening scene, San Francisco detective Scottie Ferguson is involved in a rooftop chase where his fear of heights results in the death of a policeman. His condition has been firmly planted in the mind of the viewer, giving the film’s finale a sense of inevitability.

Another example is in Edgar Allan Poe’s story “The Purloined Letter.” Early on, the culprit steals an important letter by casually swapping it for an unimportant one. Later, under the very noses of the finest Paris detectives, he uses a similar technique to hide the letter in plain sight.

3. Spend time on description

As I stated earlier, readers have an instinct for knowing what’s pertinent in a story. When you spend time describing something, readers discern it has meaning and will expect it to come into play later in the story. Captain Queeg’s ball bearings in The Caine Mutiny by Herman Wouk come to mind.

Here’s another example, from Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn.

When I think of my wife, I always think of her head. The shape of it, to begin with. The very first time I saw her, it was the back of the head I saw, and there was something lovely about it, the angles of it. Like a shiny, hard corn kernel or a riverbed fossil. She had what the Victorians would call a finely shaped head. You could imagine the skull quite easily.

4. Use dramatic irony

This is when you clue your reader in to something your character doesn’t know, playing off the contrast between what the character believes and the true state of affairs.

One of the most enduring examples is from the Sophocles play Oedipus Rex, in which King Oedipus seeks to find and punish the man who murdered the former king:

Now my curse on the murderer. Whoever he is,

a lone man unknown in his crime

or one among many, let that man drag out

his life in agony, step by painful step.

Greek audiences, in the know, sat on their hard, stone seats with rapt attention to see how Oedipus would hunt and destroy … himself.

5. Throw out a casual comment

You might choose to have your character deliver a line that seems inconsequential but takes on new meaning by the end of the story.

A well-known example comes from Star Wars, Episode 2, when Obi-Wan offers this wry observation to young Anakin Skywalker:

Why do I have a feeling that you will be the death of me.

Or how about when Indiana Jones confesses he hates snakes, foreshadowing his scene in the tomb, trapped among thousands of Egyptian asps.

Or maybe when the Sorting Hat is assigning placement to Hogwarts students and Ron says to Harry, “Whatever house I’m in, I hope she’s not in it,” in reference to Hermione Granger.

6. Let the environment reflect the future

This is a subtle technique in which the natural surroundings, the weather, the ambience, set up and forecast future events. Here’s an example from the opening of Tami Hoag’s thriller Kill The Messenger.

LA Traffic. Rush hour. Rush hour at four hours and counting. Every Angelino busting it to get home before the heavens opened up like a bursting bladder and the rains came in a gush. The city had been pressed down beneath the weight of an anvil sky all day. Endless, ominous twilight in the concrete canyons between the downtown skyscrapers. The air heavy with expectation.

7. Use symbolism or imagery

Hemingway used the falling leaves of autumn to foreshadow death in A Farewell to Arms. A story destined to end with the establishment of peace might incorporate a dove. You get the idea.

A movie example that popped into my head is Body Heat, with the repeated motif of flames foreshadowing the dramatic final scenes of the film. The very title—Body Heat—is a multi-layered double entendre.

8. Toss in “throwaway” details

Remember, the plant has to be there, but you don’t want to wave a red flag and jump up and down. Subtle is the name of the game. So, present the necessary information to the reader and move on.

There’s an example of what I’m talking about in Stephen King’s novel The Dead Zone. Early on, a lightning rod salesman stops for a drink at a bar and tries to sell his wares to the proprietor, who doesn’t buy. The reader senses that down the road, the barman is going to wish he’d shelled out the cash. When lightning strikes, it feels less like coincidence and more like he had it coming.

9. Attach a name

In To Kill a Mockingbird, the Finches don’t just have a garden-variety neighbor—they have Boo Radley. You know right away, just hearing him named, that he’ll be important later.

Suzanne Collins mentions the reaping in the first paragraph of The Hunger Games, and we immediately know she’s not talking about using farm implements. An Event has been named, and we’re going to keep reading to find out more.

Going back to Stephen King—in his novel 11/22/63, he names a character “The Yellow-Card Man,” suggesting that the yellow card and the man who wears it will figure into the future of the story.

What if I missed my chance?

You didn’t. As writers, we’re unstuck in time. We don’t need to write front to back in linear fashion. If you get to a later scene in the book and realize it’s going to come across as coincidence because it wasn’t properly foreshadowed—go back and set it up.

Readers hate coincidence, but they love well-executed foreshadowing. Just remember, it’s best applied without bells and whistles. Let your foreshadowing be like the subtle placement of Poe’s Purloined Letter: artfully presented, but in plain sight.

How about you? Can you think of examples of foreshadowing you enjoyed? How about a coincidence you didn’t? Tell us about it in the comments.