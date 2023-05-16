Do You Make This Common Error? Per Se or Per Say

Sometimes people confuse the latin term per se with per say, especially because they sound identical in everyday speech. Today's writing tip clears up any confusion.
Is it per se or per say? Definition and explanation
Per se is a Latin term or phrase meaning “in itself” or “by itself.” It is typically used to refer to something that stands alone without any additional context or explanation needed. It can also refer to a thing's essence.
The correct spelling is always per se.
It has no real meaning in the English language and it is not a Latin phrase. Instead, it is just a misspelling of per se.
Examples of usage
For example, a person might say, “This new policy is not illegal per se.” In this context, the phrase means that the policy does not necessarily break any laws—it stands alone and is not dependent on any other factors or circumstances.
One might also use the phrase “per se” to refer to a particular characteristic of something. For instance, you might say, “This painting is not particularly interesting per se, but its message resonates with viewers.”
In this case, you would be indicating that the painting itself is not necessarily fascinating or captivating on its own merits but nonetheless has a certain quality or value.
Another way to use the phrase per se is to indicate something that exists independently and separately from other things.
For example, you might say, “This organization is not a part of our company per se, but they share many of the same values.” Here, you are indicating that the organization is independent from your company but still has some common ground.
Finally, one might use the phrase “per se” to refer to something that cannot be broken down into smaller components. For instance, you might say, “This concept has no parts per se, but it is made up of various elements.”
Here, you are indicating that the concept itself is indivisible but consists of many separate components.
The accurate spelling: per se
In summary, understanding the difference between per se and per se is important to ensure proper grammar usage. Per se means “in itself” or “by itself” and should be used to refer to something that stands alone without any additional context or explanation needed. Per say is not a real phrase and should be avoided as it is simply misspelling.
Are there any words you always misspell or that irritate you when you see them misspelled? Share in the comments.
PRACTICE
Take fifteen minutes and write about something that, under normal circumstances, doesn't particularly irritate or excite you, but under the right circumstances can either thrill you beyond measure or make your skin crawl. This can be politics, sports, sports fans, concerts, or furry conventions (judgment-free zone here). Post your practice in the Pro Practice Workshop and take some time to read and comment on your fellow writers' work.
Liz Bureman has a more-than-healthy interest in proper grammatical structure, accurate spelling, and the underappreciated semicolon. When she's not diagramming sentences and reading blogs about how terribly written the Twilight series is, she edits for the Write Practice, causes trouble in Denver, and plays guitar very slowly and poorly. You can follow her on Twitter (@epbure), where she tweets more about music of the mid-90s than writing.
This is the fourth time I’ve been hugged. Scratch that. It’s the
fifth. It just happened again. This is why I avoid church, this excessive
show of what? affection? Well, maybe. I
am a leery person, and when the hug and hug and hug, it feels like too much. It
feels to me the way it does when your stylist butchers your hair as she tells
you about her ex who’s taken up with the skank who used to be her babysitter,
and then she calls three other stylists over to tell you how good you look. Which you most certainly do not.
I smile when that happens, a great phony smile, and I even tip,
and I walk to my car and I flip down the mirror and I gaze at a woman whose
hair no longer resembles mine and I cry.
What I don’t do is go back.
The church on the next corner – trust me, if you live in the
South there’s always a church on the next corner – is a mega-church. The shell of the thing is one of those metal
contraptions, like a barn, really, that was hoisted up in a week twelve years
ago, and now the parking lot has attendants that direct the saved and the
unsaved right to the sanctuary.
It’s one of those places where they lay down the law, where they
call on the Holy Ghost, and where they set up tents out on the lawn in the
spring and the fall and throw down sawdust and have meetings that last until
the stars have just about faded away.
I am privy to a scandal that’s unfolding there right now. The
pastor, a man that I’ve known since he so young he still broke a Commandment
now and then, has been forced out by the board of deacons.
First, they put him on paid leave. “You’re overworked,” they said. “You’re
exhausted,” they said. “Don’t come to
church for a month,” they said. “Don’t contact anyone here.” And he shook his
head and acquiesced. He was tired, after
all. Maybe he was exhausted. And his
wife was sick, though no doctor could find the cause. Her sight failed, and she
went blind in one eye. Her muscles quaked and they gave her Valium and put her
to bed.
When a month was up, they already had a slick-headed, fast
talking dandy in his place. “The church
is too much for you,” the deacons said. “The congregation has lost trust,” they
said. “They feel abandoned,” they said. Which
made sense, considering they hadn’t seen or heard from their pastor in four
Sundays. And my friend, who’s never done a thing but preach, looked out across
his flock and felt every good thing slip away.
But here’s the kicker.
The board was so convincing that my friend stood up in his church, two
burly deacons standing behind him like bouncers in a bad bar, and he told the
people his wife’s health was not good. “Terrible,”
he said. “We need a break,” he
said. “We’re stepping down,” he said,
and the tears flowed.
For this little show he earned four weeks pay and health insurance
through Christmas.
Today, he’s on the road, hauling an RV to Florida for a company that
pays a set fee of $500 and the gas it takes to finish the job. His wife is at
home, her one good eye and her one bad eye filling up with grief.
I don’t know what troubles me more. The deacons who felt called
to wreck a man’s life, or that fact that my friend stood up and lied to his
flock. “I didn’t want to destroy the church,” he said, when I asked.
Quite possibly it’s the lie that stings the most. Something
snapped inside of me. You may think I
don’t know all the details, that this friend of mine may have been doing
something under the cover of darkness that would set the record straight. But I’m as sure as I’ve ever been about
another person. And I’ve seen what power in the wrong hands, can do.
Like I said, I don’t go to that church. I just recently started going to any church
at all after years of staying away. It
can be brutal in the House of God, I’m sorry if that offends you, but that’s
been my experience. I am trying to find
my place, although I hang back, I do, and I don’t do anything but show up on
Sunday morning. I know this limits the stars-in-my-crown possibilities in
heaven. I know it does. You don’t have
to remind me of a thing. I cut my teeth in church. I memorized the books of the
Bible at six. I studied for finals during revivals. I have lived it. I have
seen it. And I am still trying to make it make sense.
Wow Marla, just Wow! I love how you tie it all together, starting with the hugs, and then using the hair analogy to lead us through the story. It’s so easy to connect with your details, even though they are so specific.
Thank you!
That’s sad. I’ve got a friend who has finally found a church she is happy, after years of searching. I can’t imagine living somewhere where going to church is just the norm, because it isn’t here – its the exception.
Anyway, beautiful writing as usual. Maybe you should put together a book of short stories?
You’re so sweet, Kate. Thank you, and good for your friend.
That really hits home, M-4. I’ve lived it too, and have been away and back. I’ve never known a situation quite this, but you do quite a job of spelling it out. Churches can be tough places. Then they’ll up and do something amazingly righteous and godly. Like people, who make then up.
Thank you! Yes, churches and the people who make them up do wonderful things at times. I agree.
All churches aren’t bad, per se, but they all are filled with broken people. The problem is when the broken people aren’t willing to admit it and when someone finally does, or gets caught in their brokeness, their first reaction is to shoot them and put them out of their misery.
Tom,
You used per se and you made a valid point! I do have strong. I hope it doesn’t sound like I don’t. Thanks Tom!
Marla
That pretty much sums it up, Tom. So true.
Oh dear. Do you believe that all people are broken in some way (ergo all churches are filled with broken people), or do you really believe that all churches are filled with broken people? I would hope not, I would hope that places of worship are also filled with strong people, reverent, good people, people who care.
Yes, I believe all people are broken in some way. But it takes humility to be able to admit it about ourselves. I believe the church is filled with good people, but some are unwilling to admit their own brokenness, which causes us to act more like the elder son in the story of the Prodigal. You know, the one who was so self-righteous, he ended up missing the party.
Actually, never heard of the elder son (I’m not really familiar with the NT, just the OT), although I have heard of the Prodigal son. Looked it up now (isn’t the internet amazing!), so I get it. BTW, the idea of people being broken is pretty kabbalistic. According to the Kabbala, we’re all broken tools, and our job on Earth is to “fix” the tool, referred to as “tikun ha’kli.” Although I never learned Kabbala, we did learn the concept in school, like a million years ago.
Well done. You got me right away with all the talk of “fellowship” (aka, hugging party) time in church. The church where I’ve felt the most comfortable out of all the churches I’ve been to was one that had no hugging, greeting, shaking hands during the service. It was wonderful.
And the people there couldn’t have been more friendly. Their style was just they didn’t make a big show of it during the service.
And that’s not to say the hugging is inherently bad. I have nothing against churches that do that or people who are huggers. It’s just not how I’m wired.
But my point isn’t how I’m a cold fish, my point is: Nice job!
Marla, you are very skilled at making me sad. You write so evocatively about such sad people and situations. Are you working on your anthology yet?
I’m not a fan of popcorn for breakfast, per se; however, I may change my mind this morning.
Is it left over?
Yes, yes, yes!!! Can you take on “moreso” as well?
Currently, I am following what a certain politician said or did not say to officers of the law and sadly, this story has been raised from the levels of pure stupidity to
that of being very annoying.
The final straw for me would be if this person, who in my opinion is suffering from poor judgement, would answer his critics by saying, “I did not use those words, per
se, but …”
That would really send me around the twist!
Having grown up in a country where millions of people were disenfranchised, I
developed an interest in politics from an early age. Some smart person once told me that if I ever wanted to understand something, I should read a newspaper, but not just one, but as many different publications as possible. Guess it was a way of telling me to obtain a balanced point of view?
Since the sixties, things have speeded up a bit and the media and their reporting are no exception. All sorts of attention grabbing stories are now instantly streamed
to your favourite smartphone.
So, with the 57th quadrennial presidential election taking place in the USA
on Tuesday, November 6, 2012 and the UK election to the 56th parliament to be held on 7 May 2015, we are in for some interesting reporting. Let us hope that these writers report the facts?
I agree Richard. Read all you can! And then check out what you read. Good job on this.
Thanks for those kind words Marla4, I hope what I read will be tempered with wise understanding.
“Are you mad at me?”
“No, I’m, not mad. Just…disappointed.”
It was like a knife in my heart.
If anyone else had declared themselves disappointment in me,
I’d show them two fingers. What do I care what others think of me? If they don’t
like me – tough.
But you have to understand that this woman means everything
to me. She is the light and the darkness rolled into one; huge heart and wicked
mind. She is my best friend, the older sister I never had, my soul mate – if you believe your soul
mate doesn’t have to be the opposite sex, and I do. Since I met her I do.
And it doesn’t have anything to do with sexual orientation;
after all I am married with kids. But the friendship I have with this woman transcends
all that. Kids aside, she is the love of my life.
“Disappointed? I think I would rather you were mad at me.”
“Well…not disappointed in you per se, just with the whole situation.”
Wasn’t I part of the whole situation though? I wish I’d
taken care of her better. I could see she was sick, but I mistakenly thought
she wouldn’t want me to fuss over her. And in normal circumstances she wouldn’t,
but right then, looking back, she was in pain. Not just physical pain, but her
whole heart was breaking. And I was there, and I did nothing.
I was fairly disappointed in myself, to be fair.
damn it, too many ‘fairs’ in that last sentence…
Actually I realise I have made several mistakes in this, but that’s what comes of doing your writing practice whilst trying to help the kids with their homework.
I have nothing against helping kids with homework per se, but when it interferes with writing practice, I have to take issue. I was so distracted by my kid today, that I stuck my paint brush right into my coffee.
Seriously, I could not write this well while distracted by my kids’ homework. I like how you convey that disappointment is worse than anger.
thanks! And sorry about your coffee…you made me giggle!
Agreed. This rang true. Disappointing someone (especially someone important to you) is way worse than simply irritating them.
I love this. I love the way you take the term soul mate and turn it around to friendship. I love that the failure is seen by both women and the pain is shared by them as well.
Thanks Marla!
This is great writing, Kate! I love the vulnerability that both you and her show in this piece, which gets deeper as you read. It makes me want to know what happened. My favourite line – ‘She is the light and darkness rolled into one; huge heart and wicked mind’ – LOVE that. What I think could be changed is you mention ‘heart’ three times here – rewording it in some cases would be even more powerful. Also the repetition of fairly and then fair weakens the word, last sentence.
Thanks for your comments on yesterday’s piece… Haha, I am now about to go and do some comma detective work because I had worried about them before you mentioned them, and I’ve got a sneaking suspicion some of them are up to pot!!
Thanks Zoe! I think there are lots of mistakes in there – I was writing it while supervising my kids doing their homework, so i didn’t pay as much attention to it as I could have.
This is really great! Strong writing. And nice use of per se.
And I don’t mean to give offense(sorry, after the whole bit about people who say that couldn’t resist using that line), but besides the last line, there are two other points. First, I got confused as to the timing. You start off in the present tense (this woman means, she is, I am, etc) and then at the end you switch to phrases such as “looking back” and “right then” and the past tense.
Second, in addition to the last line, I think there’s another line that needs tweaking: “And in normal circumstances she wouldn’t,
,but right then looking back, she was in pain.” Specifically the “right then, looking back” it doesn’t sound write coupled together like that. Maybe, … but looking back I realize that right then she was in pain… (which I think needs a comma). Anyway, wonderfully expressed, moved me.
I
don’t have anything against apologies per se. An apology
should be a nice thing. One stands up and admits wrong, often with
trepidation, then bracse for the brickbats that, to one’s surprise,
don’t come. As vindictive as an alien might think us to be, based on
our criminal laws and some of our driving habits, we humanoids like
to forgive. It’s one of things that makes you think our species
might be worth something after all.
But,
that goes out the window, at least for me, when someone says this:
I’m sorry if I offended anybody. That’s not an apology! The
first requisite for an apology is a recognition that you’ve done
something wrong. I’m sorry I called the members of the PTA a
vicious malignancy of rat-faced dastards is an apology. It takes
ownership of words that the utterer was wrong to utter. It
confesses, I shouldna oughta done that. However, I’m sorry
that some of the PTA members were offended when I pointed out their
resemblance to rat-faced dastards is not an apology. Instead,
it puts the onus on the offended. It says, look, it’s not my
fault that you’re so readily offended. It insists that the
people in questions are in facts rat-faced dastards and if they’re
too unobservant to notice that they’re rat-faced dastard or too
deeply in denial to ‘fess up to their rodential dastardism, then I’m
surely not to blame for pointing it out.
And
as if that weren’t enough, the offender often compounds the felony by
saying, it’s just time to move on. Really? That’s like a
hit-and-run driver who thinks it’s okay to just move on. If you’ve
done wrong, you don’t get to move on until you’ve taken action to fix
it. I can just hear it: I know you think you should send me to
jail, Judge, but, really, isn’t it time we just moved on?
If
you called me a rat-faced dastard, you may move on when you’ve made a
sincere and responsibility-taking apology, and you’ve seen me accept
it, and not before.
Is there a way to edit these things for formatting and spelling after you’ve posted them?
Hi Jte3rd,
Yes! If you create an account with Disqus (rather than logging in as a guest), you should see a little “edit” button at the bottom of your comments.
Also, you asked about formatting elsewhere. Try copy and pasting into a plain text document first, like text edit for Mac or notepad for Windows(or write it there from the beginning), and then paste here.
Let me know if that works. Thanks 🙂
This reminds me of an interview I once saw with the comedian, Ricky Gervais. He was asked whether he ever feels bad that some people are offended by his jokes. He said that offense is not given, it is taken. So if someone chooses to TAKE offense at what he says, he doesn’t feel bad because he didn’t GIVE the offense.
Not sure how to correct posts once they are already up here. I also have trouble with formatting when I cut and paste something in. Help anyone??
Whatever you do, please don’t edit out “rodential dastardism.” It’s a great line.
I love this and I agree! I hate those “apologies” that throw it back on the offended.
Agreed on this point. Similar to this, I hate, hate, HATE when people preface a statement with “no offense, but…”
No, no, no. You don’t get to say whatever you want in any way you want because you issued a “no offense” decree up front. Think of a more constructive, helpful way to say whatever it was you were going to say and then get back to me.
I agree with your general point, but as someone who frequently encounters sensitive souls who get offended at the merest of opinions (and perhaps in keeping with that reference to Ricky Gervais below), most people who take offense where none is intended are merely asserting that their feelings on anything are more important than other people’s feelings on the same things, despite honest disagreement.
However, I do believe calling someone a rat-faced dastard is pretty much clear intent to offend. Or perhaps, defend.
Liz, Liz! We shall not punch them in the bicep for spelling it “per say.” We shall unite and punch them in the face!
Yes! Face punchin’ time!
And then a punch in the bicep for people who say “ex cetera”.
I don’t particularly like flavors in my ex-presso per say, but I do like sweeteners ex cetera.
That’s my gripe… expresso. Face punch!
That’s good, Face Punch!
My wife spends her time doodling on the bulletin while I try to appear engaged, seeing that I’m on staff and all. But it can be a challenge listening to the sermon. It’s not that all the sermons are boring, per se, but they just don’t seem to be very thoughtful. By that I mean, it doesn’t appear that much thought was put into it.
Most of the sermons are just fine and our church folks appreciate them and are able to glean something from them, but there are occasions when I find myself wondering if I heard right. Did he really just say that? Did he really just endorse Todd Akin for US Senate? Did he really just tell everyone to go eat at Chick-Fil-A?
Maybe it’s just me, but of all the things that can and should be talked about from the pulpit, politics is not on the top of my list. People need to hear what God has to say about how to live in a way that glorifies Him, not a man’s opinion about who or how to vote.
As a Christian who happens to live in America, I realize I have dual citizenship. I am a citizen of America and of the Kingdom of God. My hope lies not in the former but the latter. I need to hear about how to live in the Kingdom so as a result, I can make a difference in America.
I love the reference to Chick-Fil-A. You have no idea the conversations I’ve had to back out of over that topic.
I agree with you so much. I think it’s some kind of violation for churches to endorse candidates from the pulpit, but I don’t think it stops many of them.
I have a super religious friend post on Facebook that no one who claims to be a Christian could vote for a certain candidate. What a hateful statement. That stuff hurts so many people. And I know she means well, but my word.
Anyway, enough of a rant. I love this.
Oooh, this hit home. I have no use for the “culture wars”.
Nice job, and good use of per se.
I love this, Tom. ESPECIALLY ‘I need to hear about how to live in the Kingdom so as a result, I can make a difference in America.’ So true.
OK, I have to come out and ask: what is Chick-Fil-A? Another food franchise like MacDonald’s?
Now that that is off my chest, very nice writing, and great last paragraph. Thankfully, by us, the veto against politics from the pulpit (or even on the email list) is respected. Otherwise we’d probably have bloodshed not only during election year, but every other year as well!
Mirelba,, I take it you don’t live in the US. Yes, Chick-Fil-A is a fast-food chicken sandwich chain known for their Christian “family values.” The media recently picked up a quote from their CEO claiming not to support same-sex marriage. The gay activist groups have called for a boycott and then a conservative politician called on all the conservatives to come out and support Chick-Fil-A on one particular day back in August. Our pastor made a point of telling everyone to go support them.
You got the nail on the head. An American living abroad, so I miss hearing about this kind of news, only get the major things.
It’s funny you mention Facebook. Just yesterday, I was marginally involved in a Facebook discussion where I could’ve used per se had I been smart enough to think of using it.
As with most Facebook discussions, it was serious business.
The topic? Maroon 5.
The discussion started when one of my Facebook friends declared via status update (I’m paraphrasing here) “I HATE Maroon 5.”
As inconsequential as it is, this topic–Maroon 5 in particular, the passions (both positive and negative) that can be stirred by the mere mention of a pop band in general–fascinates me.
These days, I’m a “live and let live” kind of person when it comes to pop music. For example, Justin Bieber’s not my thing, but if you’ve got Bieber fever, I won’t hold it against you. Just be sure to take some aspirin.
It wasn’t always thus. My sisters and I were around middle school age when New Kids On The Block started to take over the universe. My younger sister was in Heaven.
I couldn’t imagine anything worse.
Why was this happening? Why did people think their music was good? And seriously, why all the screaming?
Of course, it didn’t last long. NKOTB burned brightly and faded fast, a teenage comet cobbled together by some cynical middle-aged pop music execs.
And roughly ten years later, when a little song called “MMMBop” was inescapable, I saw the pattern. There will always be boy bands, teenybopper music. There was Shaun Cassidy and Leif Garrett before NKOTB, there was NSync and Backstreet Boys after Hanson, and now it’s the Biebs and One Direction and Carly George Jefferson or whatever her name is.
My point is, I don’t waste time hating annoying pop bands any more. I understand the hate, because I’ve been there. I just don’t participate.
So: Maroon 5. My friend hates them, and at least a few other Facebookers agreed with her. Some didn’t, but it was a civil discussion.
I’m one of the ones who doesn’t hate. Not only because of my mature “I’ve been there kids, I’ve seen things, there’s a whole pattern, you see…” attitude, but also because I honestly don’t think Maroon 5 are that bad. I own “Songs About Jane”, and I like it.
But–BUT–then the discussion turned to “Moves Like Jagger”, the band’s biggest hit. And the thing is, as far as I’m concerned? There is no defending that song.
Enlightened “to each his own” mindset be damned, that song is objectively AWFUL.
And so it comes to this (the opinion I expressed via Facebook comment yesterday, with today’s Write Practice flair added): While I don’t hate Maroon 5 per se, “Moves Like Jagger” is a pure Wrath of Khan evil earworm.
Agree completely with you there. They do write well-crafted pop songs, but Moves like Jagger? Eeew.
Great build up to the end.
If you’ve ever seen the film Jennifer’s Body, they make fun of Maroon 5 in it, saying that black magic and virgin sacrifice were how they were able to make it big.
Haha it’s so funny you’re exactly right! I don’t feel like I hate Maroon 5 either, I swear they had one or two songs I felt are alright enough. BUT that Moves Like Jagger song is a serious contender on the bottom 100 worst songs ever. I basically hate 90% of pop music so bottom 100 for me is godawful. I don’t even get the people who like bad pop music though, like I never went through that. I hated N Sync and Backstreet Boys when I was in high school. Is it just mediocre sorts of people who get into such bad music or what’s up with that?! Now I do realize that Backstreet Boys and N Sync actually sound like Mozart compared to today’s pop though. WHY, why in the name of all that is good and right in this world did I ever have to utter phrases aloud like, “Ugh, music cannot get any worse than this” about Britney Spears, N Sync, Backstreet Boys, etc. and then double down when I heard Fergie “sing.” The universe said oh really buddy? Really? How about some Ri Ri and Selena Gomez and Kesha?! Don’t ever question music’s ability to be even worse. Apparently there’s no limit to how bad it can get. In a decade it’ll just be a series of moans and grunts with the faint sound of a drum in the background.
They say the world is made up of two types of people: those who love humanity but can’t stand individual humans, and those who love individual humans but can’t stand humanity.
Although, when I was younger, I fell broadly into the former category, as I enter middle age, I’m beginning to belong more to the latter classification.
So what does it mean to love humanity and not be able to stand human beings? Mostly, it comes from an idealism that makes the beholder look at the sum total of achievements of humanity and sees hope, but, in looking at the individuals around him, he senses only despair.
When I was younger, I was more likely to want to give to and support causes that had a more universal mission, for instance, feeding the hungry of the world, or saving the environment. These causes would have nothing to do with what was immediately apparent in my environs. As a result, I could feel a vague sense of superiority that I was saving the world and those around me weren’t nearly anywhere as righteous as I was.
Now, when it comes to righting the wrongs of the world, I no longer thing I have the inside scoop, and find that it is my more immediate surroundings that need fixing, and if that fixing takes place, those around me that I love would benefit.
The younger me would have called the older me selfish. But then the younger me hasn’t lived as long as I have to realise just how much more influential most of us can be on an individual rather than a collective basis.
The younger me used to think that if we could only get it together, humanity would pull together as a group and the world would be as one. The younger me had no such hope for those around him. Humanity was fine, it was his friends and acquaintances that were the problem. (Mind you, it could have been the quality of acquaintance the younger me kept.)
The older me distrusts humanity’s ability to do the right thing. More often than not, selfishness kicks in on the macro level. This viewpoint sees no hope for us as a group, but sees pockets of individuals as our saving grace.
I don’t have anything against humanity per se, other than to observe that we are all only human, and if you put together 7 billion entities that are only human, then there doesn’t seem to be much hope.
But isn’t hope part of what makes us human? Other than that, I agree you. We can only hope to change the world one step at a time, and it’s generally easier to start right next door…
And here comes a rant!
I love healthy food, per se, but it’s the obsession around it that I just can’t stand. The scrawny women who have faces like skinny carrots – blink and you miss them – who complain nasally about how gluten/dairy/sugar have destroyed the world and they’re willing to fight it. It’s the fact that I feel like I’ve let down my ancestors, the forest folk, South Africa, my husband and my yet-to-be-conceived child because – O Lord have mercy! – I’ve just ordered a nice slice of chocolate cake.
There’s a cultishness about it that scares me. Perhaps it’s the fear. They put shiny gold stars above wheatgrass and flaxseed and goja berries and spinach because those things will fight for you. Oh yes, you’ve got to watch out, because there’s cancer in the water, there’s cancer in the air, there’s cancer hidden in the corners of every room – so are you prepared? Are you stuffing down those expensive vitamin pills, and making sure you have your daily berry to keep you strong today?
Don’t get me wrong – I love vegetables. I could happily eat salads underneath swinging palm trees in summer and soups in my cozy flat with crusty bread, beaming at my husband (who’s dreaming of steak and lamb chops as he dunks a big chunk of bread into his bowl). But I also love chocolate and croissants, the melting of custard in my mouth, lemon meringues and gooey brownies with a scoop of ice-cream. I don’t bat an eye at indulging in something sweet because I’ve sweated in a cold gym; I’ve done my time.
So thanks for the tips. I’ll think about your advice, but not your fear. Yes I’ll have my vitamins and leafy greens, and I’ll watch that weakness for sweetness… but I’m not going to march just because it’s a celebrity band.
Ditto, ditto! I love the way you wrote this–excellent, humorous writing bringing across a very passionate point. Finally found someone who can put into words all my feelings on don’t-eat-anything-if-you-want-to-be-healthy obsession! (Just don’t forget to mention the cheese!) Loved your carrot-women simile, too–so appropriate.
Thanks, Chiara! Glad to hear there’s other rebels out there! 😉
This is great Zoe! Very funny, and I heartily agree. I love the first paragraph particularly. Its great writing, and I wouldn’t change any of it. Bravo!
Thanks Kate! 🙂
,Oh yes, you’ve got to watch out, because there’s cancer in the water,
there’s cancer in the air, there’s cancer hidden in the corners of every
room – so are you prepared?
There’s nice cadence to it, and the air and prepared seem to rhyme.
Plus, I enjoyed your exercise
This says it all IMO. Wow! You should be a writer… may be you are. Very well written and I agree with what you say. I just could never have said it in such an eloquent manner.
Huzzah! People who actually understand the whole per se thing!
It always bugs me out of my mind when people spell in per say…
If anyone does it now, I will stealthily link this post below XD Thank you!
Maybe I don’t spend enough time on facebook, but I have yet to see that misspelling! Truth be told, that would drive me up a wall. But then, so does the constant misspelling of your and you’re and other homonyms. Some I accept as typos, after all, we’re all only human. But when the same mistake is constantly repeated in a text, it’s pretty obvious that they’re not all typos.
It’s not that I have any objection to sloppy writing per se- hold on, what did I just say? Of course I have objections to sloppy writing! But I wonder if the reason for the mistake stems from the “big brother watching” called spell check, which marks the se in “per se”as a misspelling.
Now, grammar question for Liz: In the last sentence of the first paragraph, the “they’re” seems right to me (I am talking about a mistake repeated), although I can’t figure out what the antecedent would be. I did mention in one post that life has turned me into a bit of a grammar geek, didn’t I?
The majority of English skills demonstrated on Facebook are as if written by middle school dropouts. Many blogs also suffer nightmarish grammar, syntax, and word usage. It is a brave new world without editors, where someone says in his or her heart, “I’ve got an idea,” and then bangs down words on a computer from the junkyard of his mind. People–before writing for worldwide consumption, learn how to write.
As a fellow writer I want to ask you just one question; did you secretly enjoy the twilight movies? If so, now is the time to admit it. All of us are allowed to indulge in a guilty pleasure or two once in a while.
The semicolon was me being considerate.
Hi Liz,
I am so guilty of this. I ran across your post when I GOOGLED “persay.”
Thank you!
The problem mostly comes from people Hearing it, but never seeing it spelled, I’ve used Per Se as a word my entire life, But having never really seen it spelled, ((And having a disorder that makes it hard for me to spell anything) I really honestly thought it was spelled Persay, No space, no SE, I just spelled it how it sounded in my head, Most Spell checkers won’t even auto correct it to se, Mine doesn’t even think per se is an actual phrase. I know better now, after trying to look up how to spell it, but you got to go easy on people who honestly don’t KNOW any better.
I know Latin so I knew how to write “per se” and what it meant, but as I saw so many people saying “per say” I actually thought it was Anglicized 😛
I don’t really mind the misspelling of “per se” per se. Rather, it causes me much inner turmoil to see no punctuation whatsoever. Even worse, It Drives Me Absolutely Nuts When Someone Chooses To Write Like This!
Anyways, I was checking out how to properly spell this word by itself. Now that I have seen beautiful comments, I will place my rant on the shelf. Thank you, to all those who have have wrote and those who have read the writing of an engineer. I hope you all, despite its probable faults, find this comment something to endear.
That was rather fun. Feel free to comment on any mistakes done.
Wow. This was awesome. I was writing a Facebook IM to a friend, and wanted to use the phrase “per se”. I started to type “per say” and something in my gut told me that wasn’t right. Even though I was just sending my best friend a private message, I am always compelled to do my best at all times concerning grammar, punctuation, and spelling. I proofread everything, multiple times, even the simplest social media comment. Your website not only gave me the answer I was looking for, but also a comrade in arms. Thanks!